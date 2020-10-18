Nigerian Pidgin English Now Regarded A Foreign Language At Oscars





Nigerian Languages keep getting world recognition as Nigerian Pidgin has now been declared a non-English (Foreign language) recording dialogue in films at Oscars. In 2019, Lionheart, directed by Genevieve Nnaji, an entry for the international feature film Oscar category, was disqualified because according to the rules for this category, “an international feature film is defined […]

