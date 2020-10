“I can easily sit down and pretend that nothing is wrong and just make money, smile, cheers blah blah, but the thing is, I care too much, if I didn’t give a s**t, I wouldn’t say anything.” The divergence of interests and values is one of the traits that characterise humanity. And nowhere are opposing […]

The post Speak Or Hush: Should Celebrities Weigh In On Controversial Issues? appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper