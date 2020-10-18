Suarez leads Atletico to Celta win but Costa injured ahead of Bayern testSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Luis Suarez partnered Diego Costa for the first time and scored as Atletico Madrid beat struggling Celta Vigo 2-0 win in La Liga on Saturday.

But the Suarez-Costa combination came to an early end as Costa was forced off injured in the second half.

Sitting in the stands, Costa was seen with his face in his hands and he was also hobbling after the final whistle.

He is now likely to miss Atletico’s Champions League opener away at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Atletico climb to fourth, two points behind early leaders Real Madrid and one ahead of Barcelona, after the win. Celta, meanwhile, has managed only one win from their first six games and sit 13th.

This was a much-needed victory for Atletico after back-to-back goalless…