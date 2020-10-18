



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has reassured Nigerians that members of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) are without cases of human rights violation in their service records. Adamu said in a statement that the SWAT members will commence training on Monday, 19th October 2020 at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila […]

The post SWAT members have clean service record, says IGP appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper