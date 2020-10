Protests are meant to be peaceful, however, there are cases when unscrupulous people hijack peaceful protests and endanger the lives of both protesters and passersby. When situations like this happen, there are steps to take in order to ensure you are totally safe. Below are some steps to take to ensure safety according to Times […]

The post 5 Ways To Stay Safe When Protest Turns Violent appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper