Airlines record slow traffic, delays over protestsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Air travel operators have further recorded marginal dip in their load factor over EndSARS protests that are festering nationwide.

The aviation sector that is still battling the after-effects of COVID-19 lockdown and slow pace of recovery has further slid below the 50 percent average load factor of the last few weeks.

The development was compounded by last Thursday’s industrial action and picketing of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by the aviation workers’ unions, which grounded all operations for several hours.

Fillers from sector showed that the protests had telling effects on daily operations, with several passengers either arriving late or rescheduling flights, and airlines departing behind schedule.

The Media and Communications Officer of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, yesterday, said the effect was quite minimal, though airlines had to strategise to cope with the development.

Ezenwa said the main impact was flight delays and a drop in load factor.

The…