



President of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Omobolanle Olonisakin, said education would not remain the same until a cure for COVID-19 is found. Speaking at a workshop for DEPOWA school teachers and instructors, the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) said in view of developments in the education sector occasioned […]

The post Education wouldn't remain same until a cure is vaccines for Covid19 is found- DEPOWA President appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper