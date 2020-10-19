Ekiti residents, CP deplore blockades, destruction of police post, vehicles | The Guardian Nigeria News

Residents have groaned over the blockade of major roads in Ado-Ekiti, by the #EndSARS demonstrators, as commuters and drivers face difficulty in traversing the capital.

Key highways like the Fajuyi junction that links the Government House and other public agencies, as well as Ojumose and Adebayo areas that connect the northern and central senatorial districts of the state had been blocked.

Some residents, who spoke to The Guardian, decried the conduct of the campaigners.

They said though the reason for the marches was laudable, the approach, the residents added, was creating hardship for the people, warning that the protesters might lose public sympathy and goodwill.

A transporter, Ojo Olanrewaju, submitted: “We drivers are at the receiving end of the protests. We are unable to drive through the major roads of Ado Ekiti.”

Another resident and a trader, Mrs. Olaseni Funmilayo, said: “At the beginning, we were sympathetic with our youths and supported their cause, but it…