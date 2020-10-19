I envision a better Nigeria post-#EndSARS protests – Lai Mohammed | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he envisions a better Nigeria where fundamental human rights of people will be respected after the #EndSARS protests.

The minister, who spoke at a Special NAN Forum on Monday in Abuja, said that the vision would, however, be achievable if the protesters would give peace a chance, end the protest and allow the government to implement its unprecedented reform of the nation’s security architecture.

The minister, who described #EndSARS as “one of the most popular and successful protest in the history of this country”, regretted that the peaceful protest with genuine demands had been hijacked by hoodlums and people with selfish motive to destablise the country.

He said that government had started the process of unprecedented reform of the Police and the entire internal security structure following the #EndSARS protest.

“With every challenge there is always an opportunity and the opportunity this protest has…