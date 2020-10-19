Lagos civil servants locked out as #EndSARS protesters lay siege to Alausa





Hundreds of protesters seeking an end to police brutality have laid siege to all major roads leading to the secretariat of the Lagos State Government in Alausa, Ikeja. Some of the demonstrators bearing placards with ‘#EndSARS, End Police Brutality’ were seen at the entrance of the secretariat, denying government staff entry to the complex. Our […]

