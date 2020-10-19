Muslim Man Denied German Citizenship For Refusing To Shake Woman's Hand





A German court has ruled that a Muslim doctor should not be granted citizenship after he refused to shake hands with the woman presenting him with his naturalisation certificate. The unnamed 40-year-old Lebanese doctor who arrived in Germany in 2002 refused to shake the hands of women for religious reasons. The court in Baden-Württemburg ruled […]

