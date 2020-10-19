Police fire teargas on protesters in Abuja





Officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Monday fired teargas on #EndSARS protesters in Abuja in an attempt to disperse their gathering in Asokoro District. Besides the retinue of soldiers in large numbers stationed along the Abuja-Keffi road also with stop-search exercise by the Abacha Barracks area, police officers were also stationed in several […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper