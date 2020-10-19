Tinubu reacts to #EndSARS protests, says police reforms has begun





National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has said the protest against police brutality in Nigeria is within the constitutional right of Nigerians. “Asiwaju Tinubu believes in the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression, assembly, and protest where and when necessary, he has always canvassed the need for people to explore […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper