The national leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has directed the Enugu chapter of the party to initiate the process of sanctioning seven of its members who have allegedly acted contrary to its instructions by refusing to withdraw matters in court against the party. The APC leadership had on June 25th, this year, passed […]

The post APC moves to sanction members in Enugu State appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper