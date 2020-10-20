Court orders service on El-Rufai, others in Zazzau stool suit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hearing begins October 27

The High Court of Justice in Dogarawa, Zaria, Kaduna State, has commenced sitting on the suit filed by the Iyan Zazzau, Bashir Aminu, challenging the appointment of Ambassador Ahmad Bamalli as new Emir of Zazzau.

When the case came up yesterday, the presiding judge, Justice Kabir Dabo, ordered that the parties involved in the litigation be served notices for the case to commence on October 27, 2020.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Samuel Atum, who stood for Ustaz Yunus (SAN), told journalists that they were in court to challenge the process of appointing Bamalli as the new emir.

Earlier in a motion of notice submitted in the court, the plaintiff sought a declaration “that the plaintiff is the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privileges pertaining thereto; an order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant (Bamalli) as the Emir of Zazzau; an injunction restraining the first, second, third and fourth defendants from acting…