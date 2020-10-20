EndSARS protesters adopt sit-in strategy, occupy National Assembly





After endless attacks and destruction of their personal belongings by hoodlums, the #EndSars protesters have devised another means of expressing their misgivings against the Nigerian state. The protesters, who plan to storm the National Assembly at 10am this morning, are adopting a strict sit-in strategy where protesters will converge on one spot. Most of the […]

