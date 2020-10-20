



As of 18 October 2020 at a Mrs SA breakfast, the latest voice and face to officially join the evolving Salome #BreakTheSilence movement spearheaded by 3Sixty Biomedicine will be the glamorous and passionate Mrs SA semi-finalist, Zama Bekwa. This wife and mother from Bryanston in Gauteng, chose to partner with 3Sixty Biomedicine because of her […]

The post Mrs SA Semi-finalist Zama Bekwa Partners With Salome To #BreakTheSilence Around Infertility And PCOS appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper