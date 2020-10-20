Reactions As Man Sues Jack Dorsey Over His Support For #EndSARS Protests





On Tuesday, a businessman, Adamu Garba, took to social media to post a video of him where he stated he has instituted a $1 billion suit against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Twitter International Company, Jack Dorsey. This he did at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged sponsorship of the ongoing […]

