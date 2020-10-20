Rep backs campaign as protesters dare military, occupy Abuja highway | The Guardian Nigeria News

Demonstrators shut businesses, chase students, workers in Ekiti

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Assembly, Dachung Bagos, has backed the ongoing #EndSARS protests by youths across the federation.

This is even as the marchers, yesterday, spurned military threat to consolidate their occupation of the Duste –Ushafa-Bwari highway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the lawmaker clarified that the agitation was not to disrupt governance or “destroy our beloved country, but to seek for an end to police brutality and general reform of the security system in Nigeria, as well as to voice grievances against injustice and inequality.”

He went on: “To achieve true federalism that reflects the dream of our founding fathers for a Nigeria of equal opportunities, and a Nigeria where citizens are free to air their concerns without molestation, government should take the #EndSARS protests as a…