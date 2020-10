Lekki Tollgate protest ground has been into darkness after sporadic gunshots were fired by security agents. The gunshots were heard about two hours before the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government begins at 9 pm. The curfew was scheduled to start at 4 pm but was shifted after the governor was criticised for the […]

The post Security agents attack #EndSARS protesters in Lekki appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper