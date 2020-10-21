Crime correspondents condemn attack of peaceful protesters | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Crime Correspondent Association of Nigeria (CCAN), has expressed concern over the manner and way the #EndSARS protest that began as peaceful has, in the past few days, become violent and bloody.

CCAN Chairman, Hassan Zaggi, in a statement Wednesday, said the association is deeply concerned because the lives of young, energetic and promising Nigerians are being wasted unnecessarily.

“The ugly incidents of gruesome killings and maiming of Nigerians in the Abuja city centre, Dutse Alhaji, a suburb in the FCT, Lagos and other parts of the country is worrisome.

“We have even seen in some cases innocent police officers were molested and beaten, leaving them with severe injuries.

According to him “we are also worried because properties worth millions of naira of innocent Nigerians who have nothing to do with the protest have been destroyed and burnt down.

“As crime correspondents who are at the forefront of monitoring the protests, this, indeed, is not what we expected.

“We…