Lalong declares 24-hour curfew in two Jos LGs, bans 'all forms of protests'





Plateau State governor Simon Lalong Tuesday night declared a 24-hour curfew in two local governments in the state. The affected local governments are Jos South and Jos North. The curfew is scheduled to start at 8 pm until further notice. Lalong said he was forced to declare the curfew after “hoodlums…attacked and molested innocent citizens […]

