More deaths nationwide, 24-hr curfew in five statesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Lagos, Edo Kano, FCT, Plateau, Oyo, Ekiti as flashpoints

• Soldiers shoot in Lagos

• President meets the diplomatic community

• Senate asks Buhari to speak to Nigerians

• IGP orders anti-riot police

• Curfew may collapse Nigeria, NBA warns

Anarchy looms large, as more deaths — a total of 13 — were recorded yesterday in the ongoing #ENDSARS and police brutality protests across the country. The deaths in Abuja, Oyo, Kano, and Plateau arose from a mixed bag of clashes with infiltrating hoodlums, police shooting at protesters, and sundry accidents.

Soldiers, who began the controversial Operation Crocodile Smile exercise across the country yesterday, were also caught in camera shooting at the Lagos protest location in Lekki. The Guardian could not confirm if there were casualties last night.

Lagos, Ekiti, Abia, and Plateau states were forced to declare a 24-hour curfew, a day after Edo took similar measures.