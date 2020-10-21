Nigeria security forces ‘kill’ protesters after curfew imposed | The Guardian Nigeria News

Several protesters were killed by Nigerian security forces in Lagos on Tuesday, Amnesty International said after witnesses reported armed men opened fire on demonstrators defying a curfew order.

“People were killed at the (Lekki) tollgate by security forces,” Amnesty’s Nigeria spokesman Isa Sanusi told AFP, in reference to a key protest site in the city.

He said the rights group was “working on verifying how many”.

Witnesses told AFP that shots were fired at the crowd of over 1,000 peaceful demonstrators to disperse them several hours after the authorities declared an open-ended lockdown in Lagos in the face of spiralling protests.

“We were all sitting down, peacefully, and they shut down the lights and the billboards, everyone started screaming,” a protester called Toye told AFP, asking that her full name not be used.

“They came to us, but I don’t know who it was. They were shooting, and everyone was running for his life.”

Another protester, Innocent, said he…