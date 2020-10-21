Rihanna Features Black Cancer Survivors In New Savage X Fenty Ad





Rihanna is marking Breast Cancer Awareness month by featuring three black survivors, all of whom have been diagnosed with aggressive forms of breast cancer. The singer’s lingerie brand, in a statement, said: “This Breast Cancer Awareness month, we’re sharing the moving stories of Thrivers & Survivors. We spoke to three bad asses who are resilient, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper