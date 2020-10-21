Stop killing #EndSARS protesters, Hillary Clinton tells BuhariNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Protesters gesture as they hold placards at a live concert at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, on October 15, 2020, during a demonstration to protest against police brutality and scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). (Photo by Pierre FAVENNEC / AFP)

Former United States secretary of states Hillary Clinton Tuesday night asked Nigerian authorities to “stop killing” persons protesting against police brutality in the country.

Clinton is one of the few high-profile American politicians that have spoken against the brutality meted out to protesters since demonstrations began about two weeks ago.

Congresswoman woman Ilhan Omar tweeted in support of the protesters last week.

“I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters,” Clinton said on Twitter, ending her post with #StopNigeriaGovernment.

Witnesses told AFP that shots were fired at the crowd of over 1,000 peaceful demonstrators to disperse them several hours after the…



