



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take responsibility for the shooting and killing of peaceful and unarmed young protesters by military operatives at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday night. “President Buhari is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces and the buck stops on his table”, the […]

The post Take responsibility for death of #EndSARS protesters, PDP charges Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper