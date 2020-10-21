



The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the killing of unarmed protesters by Nigerian authorities. “The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses,” Guterres’s spokesman Stephanie Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday. “He condemns the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos […]

The post UN secretary-general condemns killing of protesters in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper