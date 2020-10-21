Wike accuses Amaechi of sponsoring pro-SARS protest in River State





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday accused Nigeria’s transport minister Rotimi Amaechi of sponsoring pro-SARS protest in the state. “Intelligence report shows clearly that the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress based in Abuja is capitalizing on the opportunity created by the ongoing “EndSARS” protest to destabilize the prevailing peace and progress […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper