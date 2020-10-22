An appeal for calmOpinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It is with heavy heart and a deep sense of concern about the ongoing violence, chaos, and unrest in many parts of Nigeria that I make this appeal to the government and people of our dear country, Nigeria, to eschew violence and embrace peace and dialogue in finding solutions to the challenges we face as a country.

I particularly appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacities as president of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and as a parent of youth like the ones who have in last week come out in peaceful protest against police brutality and for improvement in their lives and their living conditions, to restrain the military and other security agencies from using brute force as a way of ending the crisis.

The shooting and murder of unarmed protesters, no matter the level of provocation, has never been effective in suppressing public anger and frustration. Instead such actions only reinforce the anger and frustrations of the…