Buhari calls for calm, silent on Lekki shooting





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for calm amidst the arsons and clashes that have ended the peaceful street protests of young Nigerians protesting against police brutality. “I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper