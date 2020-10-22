Buhari to announce critical decisions in hours – NSA | The Guardian Nigeria News

Says FG won’t watch protests degenerate, time for negotiations

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to announce a critical solution to the #EndSARS protest in a couple of hours, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd) said Thursday.

The NSA spoke said at the end of a National Security Council meeting which held at the State House, Abuja and lasted several hours.

Addressing newsmen at the end of deliberations, Monguno said the prevailing security situation made worse by the protests formed the crux of the issues discussed by Council .

“This situation, we all know is very very grave situation, giving a lot of concern to everyone most especially Mr. President,” Monguno said.

“Mr. President has directed that government should do whatever is necessary in order to bring about an agreeable resolution to this crisis.

“So far, the government has been able to concede to the demands of the protesters. The…