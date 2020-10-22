Buhari under attack over Lekki massacreNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Soyinka, Obasanjo, NBA tackle President

• SERAP drags Buhari, Army to ICC

• Group declares seven-day mourning

• FG sues for calm, commits to police reforms

The Presidency, yesterday, came under attack from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka over Tuesday’s shooting of ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said it had already dragged President Mohammad Buhari’s government and the military before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the matter.

Scores of protesters were killed as shooters believed to be officers of the Nigerian military opened fire on hundreds of youths keeping vigil at the Lekki tollgate to demand an end to police brutality. Many were also wounded. Still on rampage over the killing irate youths, yesterday, embarked on massive destruction of national and state-owned assets across the…