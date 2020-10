The youths jolted the whole cheountry last week when Nigerians woke up to find that they had taken to the streets to ventilate bottled up grievances against the police. They went on to list a number of transgressions they have drawn up against the authorities. As it turned out, the demand for the dismantling of […]

The post #EndSARS: The way out! appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper