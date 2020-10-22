



The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents a huge and ground-breaking opportunity for African nations, and the striking of this agreement was undoubtedly a watershed moment in the continent’s history. In simple terms, it has the potential to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty in the region, while also raising the average […]

The post How blockchain can aid in African recovery appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper