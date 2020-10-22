Oriental Hotel condemns attack on facilities





The Western Metal Products Company (WEMPCO) Group, owners of Lagos Oriental Hotel, on Wednesday condemned attacks on its facilities during the violence that accompanied EndSARS protest in the Lekki area of Lagos. Mr Taiwo Alli, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, WEMPCO Group, in a statement in Lagos said that the firm formally acknowledged there was an […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper