Pope Francis Becomes First Pope To Endorse Same-Sex Civil Unions





Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, has endorsed same-sex civil unions thereby making him the first pontiff to do so in a landmark move that has been welcomed with mixed reactions. The pope’s endorsement came midway through a feature-length documentary, titled “Francesco”, which premiered at the Rome film festival on Wednesday. The documentary […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper