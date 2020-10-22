Telecoms operators apologise for network outage





The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on Wednesday said some of its members were experiencing network outage, which was affecting the quality of services provided to subscribers. In a statement in Lagos, Mr Gbenga Adebayo, the President of ALTON, on behalf of its members, appealed to subscribers to bear with them. The […]

