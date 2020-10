Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that if elected president he would mandate coronavirus vaccines be free for all Americans, part of a national strategy to “get ahead of this virus.” “Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone — whether or not you’re insured,” Biden said in a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper