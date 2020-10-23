CSOs doubt compliance to withdrawal of police attaches from VIPs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Civil society organisations (CSOs), yesterday, doubted the feasibility of the recent order for the withdrawal of police officers attached to very important persons (VIPs), arguing that complying with the order will be challenged without reform of the Nigeria Police.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to all VIPs across the country with immediate effect but retained those attached to government houses, President of the Senate and Speaker House of Representatives.

This was contained in a police wireless message sent on Wednesday, as addressed to state Commissioners of Police (CPs).

But Co-Convener of the Centre For Liberty, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said because all Police formations across the country were under the VIPs’…