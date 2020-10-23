EndSARS: Don’t turn South-West into war theatre, OPC cautions hoodlums | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has cautioned hoodlums and miscreants, engaging in looting, destruction and razing of public property under the disguise of #EndSARS protest not to turn the South-West into war theatres.

The OPC on Thursday in Lagos expressed concern on the situation leading to the alleged death of some of the defenceless #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday evening.

Oguntimehin described the alleged killing of protesters by soldiers as barbaric and an attempt to cow the people from expressing their views against the government.

He, however, condemned the activities of some hoodlums that had used the peaceful protest to destroy public utilities and properties.

“It was obvious that some enemies of the people of South-West have decided to use the peaceful protests to unleash terror in the region. How could a peaceful protest turn bloody overnight?

“We have never had it so bad like this in this country, except during the military government of the…