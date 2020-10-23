EndSARS genuine protesters were peaceful, says Hamzat





Lagos State government has again called for calm and reconciliation among residents after the Lekki shooting and the pockets of violence that accompanied it. “We must dialogue with ourselves, we must intelligently sit down and decide the best way to move our state and country forward,” the state deputy governor obafemi Hamzat said during an […]

