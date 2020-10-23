ENDSARS: INEC postpones October 31 legislative bye-elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the October 31 bye-elections scheduled to take place in 11 states of the federation.

National Commission and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in a statement, said the commission took the decision following an emergency meeting with 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review current security situation in parts of the country.

“INEC met today, 22nd October 2020 with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review preparations for the 15 bye-elections in 11 States of the Federation scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020,” Okoye said.

“On Wednesday October 21 2020, the Commission notified the nation that having taken cognizance of the current security situation in parts of the country, a meeting with the 37 RECs will be held to evaluate the situation in the States and Constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled.

“Accordingly, the…