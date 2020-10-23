



Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has inaugurated a 14-man judicial panel of inquiry, to investigate cases of police brutality and other related extrajudicial acts by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Minna on Friday that the panel had Mr Ishaku Usman as Chairman and […]

The post #EndSARS: Niger Government inaugurates 14-man judicial panel of inquiry appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper