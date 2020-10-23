Full text of President Buhari's national broadcast on #EndSARS protests





Fellow Nigerians, It has become necessary for me to address you having heard from many concerned Nigerians and having concluded a meeting with all the Security Chiefs. I must warn those who have hijacked and misdirected the initial, genuine and well – intended protest of some of our youths in parts of the country, against […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper