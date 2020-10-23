Klopp ‘doesn’t want to know’ how long Van Dijk will be out | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he does not want to know how long he is going to be without Virgil van Dijk, who faces months out of action after injuring his knee.

The Netherlands international suffered cruciate ligament damage after a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in last week’s Merseyside derby and is awaiting a date for surgery.

Klopp now only has two fit senior centre-backs in Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, with midfielder Fabinho providing impressive cover in the midweek Champions League victory over Ajax.

Liverpool have refused to put a timescale on how long Van Dijk will be out but have not yet ruled him out of the whole season.

“We don’t even want to know it, to be honest. It will take time, that’s…