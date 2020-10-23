Lagosians live in fear as touts take over unsecured cityNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The curfew declared by the Lagos State Government may have exposed the residents to the most dangerous dimension of insecurity in recent times as touts have taken over

lonely roads and major streets.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state following heightened tension over #EndSARS protests. On Tuesday, the curfew was extended by three days notwithstanding the obvious inability of the government to enforce it and provide security for essential services professionals.

On Wednesday, hoodlums hijacked the protests amid outrage over the Lekki tollgate shootings on Tuesday night, destroying property in different parts of the metropolis.

Touts also took advantage of the relapsed security to block roads and lonely streets, compelling motorists to exchange money for a pass.

Yesterday, the situation deteriorated. The number of…