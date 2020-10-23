Our police reform agenda will end impunity -Osinbajo





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the plan of both the federal and state governments on police reform will be a game-changer in ensuring an end to impunity. The plan include investigating police brutality as well as providing compensation to victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper