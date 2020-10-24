France expels Bosnians who shaved daughter's head over relationship





Five family members of a Bosnian teenager who forcibly shaved her head over her relationship with a Christian Serb man have been expelled from France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Saturday. Sources close to Darmanin told AFP those expelled were the girl’s parents and three of her siblings. The 17-year-old’s parents were arrested on Friday, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper