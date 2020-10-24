How #ENDSARS protests affect plans for Lagos East bye-electionsPolitics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for October 31, 2020 senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, his opponents, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Akin Olukunle of National Rescue Mission (NRM) have expressed different opinions on the ongoing protests by

the youths, who were calling for an end to Special AntiRobbery Squad (#ENDSARS) in the Nigeria Police Force.

While Abiru and Olukunle admonished the irate youth to embrace dialogue as a means of addressing their grievances, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, media director to PDP senatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi of Babajide Gbadamosi Campaign, encouraged angry youths to sustain their protests to a logical conclusion.

Abiru expressed regret over how hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protests nationwide, which culminated in loss of lives and destruction of properties. The former Executive Director in First Bank and immediate past CEO of Polaris Bank pleaded with youths who…